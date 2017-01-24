Dippin' Dots takes lighthearted approach to negative tweets

As you walk through the halls at Dippin’ Dots in Paducah, you see it’s a company that’s accustomed to star treatment. Photos of celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Paula Abdul and Lindsay Lohan eating the spherical bites of ice cream line the hallways.

Dippin' Dots' response to a series of tweets from new White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has put a brighter spotlight on the company.

Some of the tweets were posted as far back as 2010, but Dippin’ Dots replied to Spicer on Monday and Tuesday.

Steve Heisner, vice president of administration and human resources for Dippin’ Dots, says it was a well-planned tweet. “(We) wanted to be respectful, but put a fun twist on it,” Heisner said. “We don't draw lines in the sand. That's not what we do. We're a food manufacturing company. We make ice cream.”

Dippin' Dots is getting a lot of feedback from fans of the product on Twitter. That's the outcome the company hoped for, according to Heisner.

And, Heisner says, a relationship could come from the Twitter feud. “Maybe there will be that invitation that will allow us to work together, not necessarily with the administration per se, but perhaps we can provide our product for to some group, whatever, through this relationship.”

In response to Spicer’s tweet asserting that Dippin’ Dots are not the ice cream of the future, Heisner said “it all depends on how you define the future. We plan to be here for the future, so if that’s the case, we plan to be an ice cream that’s going to be in the future. I’ll say that,” he said.

Heisner says it will take more time see how the national media attention will affect the company. The company is privately owned, so there are not stocks to gauge its progress.