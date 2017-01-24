Local 6's Chad Darnall named photographer of the year by KNPA

The Kentucky News Photographer's Association announced Tuesday that Local 6 photographer Chad Darnall is 2017's TV Photographer of the Year.

The award is one of 14 WPSD Local 6 brought home from KNPA 2017 over the weekend. Chad was initially named runner up photographer of the year, but the association announced Tuesday that the points had been miscounted.

In reply to KNPA's announcement, the photographer who was named photographer of the year at the ceremony over the weekend, WAVE-TV photographer Steven Richard, said:

WPSD would like to congratulate Chad on this recognition for all his hard work with the Local 6 family.