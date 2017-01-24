Police say synthetic marijuana still a threat to local families

Robert Thomas admitted to smoking synthetic marijuana shortly before crashing into another vehicle Thursday night, killing 53-year-old Honey Hastings, according to Paducah police.

Police say synthetic marijuana is different from actual marijuana, which has THC as the active ingredient. Synthetic marijuana, or fake weed, is plant material sprayed with or soaked in 700 different types of chemicals. Police say the mystery of what those chemicals are is what makes synthetic marijuana so dangerous.

Montie Streeval started using synthetic marijuana casually, but he quickly became addicted.

"I had a friend of mine come over, and he smoked some with me," says Streeval. "He ended up having a seizure in my living room. His friend said, 'Should I call an ambulance?' I said, 'No.' He said, 'What do we do if he dies?' I said, 'We bury him.' That's the mind frame synthetic drugs had put me in."

After smoking the synthetic drug, Streeval would experience hallucinations, nervousness and paranoia.

"My heart rate would increase," says Streeval.

Paducah Police Sgt. Ryan Conn says the scariest thing about synthetic marijuana is the unknown. He says synthetic marijuana can have different effects on users because of how it's made.

"I have seen people that look like they're high, just as you'd expect a marijuana user, all the way to people having seizures or dissociative incidents where they don't know who they are or where they are," says Conn.

Conn says synthetics can sometimes be sold over the counter, marked as incense, and labeled "not for human consumption." However, that doesn't stop people from smoking the man-made drug.

Streeval says he was addicted to synthetic marijuana for more than a year.

"It was definitely something dangerous that could have had a dramatic affect on others or myself," says Streeval.

Police say there are more than 500 different brands of synthetic marijuana, and the number is growing. If a new product is put on the market, the chemicals have to be tested in a lab and brought to the attention of lawmakers before it can be labeled as illegal, requiring retailers to pull it from shelves.