Graves County ends project to extend Higgins Road

A county is stopping a project to extend a "no outlet" road, after $14,000 have already been spent on it.

"It's been something we've all thought about on a daily basis" said Terry Goatley who lives on Higgins Road.

Homeowners on Higgins Road in Graves County, Kentucky, don't have to worry anymore. Their road will remain a dead end.

The county put the project on hold in September after people living in the area voiced their concerns. Higgins Road is off Kentucky 80 near Fancy Farm. In 2015, the county approved to extend the road about a mile to Rule Shack Road. That would open a new route and give landlocked property owners access to the main road. The county soon realized the benefits aren't worth the cost.

People living on Higgins Road see miles of fields and few cars.

"We have beautiful views out here. I'm pretty sure I'm speaking for most. We bought properties because of this dead end street," Goatley said.

After work started to extend the road, people in the neighborhood worried they'd lose the peace and quiet.

"To have an influx of traffic would have been devastating," Goatley said.

Months ago the county started work to extend the road without homeowners realizing it, and without doing the feasibility study first.

"Started off on the wrong foot, but going to finish in a strong way," said Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry.

Perry says the county put the project on hold in September to research it further and decided it would cost the county too much.

We will use those tax payer dollars somewhere else. The only work Graves County roads crews will be doing now is removing the dirt work, and these pipes.

The county will use the gravel and cross drains for other projects. The only money lost will come from worker hours.

"We will have been out some man hours, but not very many when you look at the size of project," Perry said.

A cost neighbors like terry are willing to pay.

"I'm just hopeful and happy it didn't go any further," Terry said.

The county had spent about $5,000 on the red gravel and $9,000 for the two cross drains. That adds up to the $14,000.

Perry says, years ago, Higgins did not come to a dead end and never officially closed, so the county wasn't treating it like a new road. The county didn't start the feasibility study until talking with the county attorney.

Perry says the road extension would have cost $70,000 to $100,000 to complete.