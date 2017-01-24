1/24 IHSA boys basketball polls

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.



Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Bolingbrook (5) 16-0 92 4

2. Simeon (3) 18-1 87 1

3. Edwardsville (2) 16-1 83 3

4. Curie 18-2 68 5

5. Whitney Young 14-4 57 8

6. Fremd 18-0 39 9

7. East Moline United 19-3 23 10

8. Joliet West 17-2 20 6

9. Evanston Township 15-3 16 2

10. Wheaton Warrenville South 19-1 15 NR



Others receiving votes: Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 9. Rockford Boylan 8. East St. Louis 6. Willowbrook 5. Marist 5. Geneva 4. Belleville West 3. Kenwood 3. Naperville North 2. St. Patrick 2. Quincy 2. Harvey Thornton 1.



Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Morgan Park (9) 13-3 108 1

2. Springfield Lanphier (2) 16-1 99 2

3. Bloomington 16-3 88 3

4. Fenwick 15-4 71 5

5. North Lawndale 16-4 66 4

6. Benton 19-1 49 6

7. Breese Central 17-3 35 10

8. Centralia 13-5 26 8

9. Farragut 8-4 20 7

10. Bogan 13-6 12 NR



Others receiving votes: Burlington Central 11. Effingham 6. Springfield Southeast 4. Washington 3. Lincoln 3. Decatur Eisenhower 2. Cahokia 1. Brooks Academy 1.



Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Chicago Uplift (7) 17-4 124 2

2. Quincy Notre Dame (6) 17-1 120 1

3. Orr 11-3 92 4

4. Teutopolis 18-2 72 3

5. Alton Marquette 19-2 67 8

6. Tremont 16-2 44 T5

7. Hoopeston 17-1 38 10

(tie)Pinckneyville 19-2 38 7

9. Eldorado 20-2 37 T5

10. Mt. Carmel 17-3 33 9



Others receiving votes: DePaul College Prep 20. Rockridge 13. Chicago-University 11. Knoxville 2. Waterloo Gibault 1.



Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Quest Academy (10) 22-2 118 1

2. Effingham St. Anthony (1) 18-1 105 3

3. Colfax Ridgeview 19-1 89 4

4. East Dubuque 20-1 80 5

5. Okawville 17-3 77 2

6. Newark 15-3 59 7

7. Annawan 17-2 40 8

8. Chicago(Hope Academy)(1) 19-3 37 9

9. DePue 19-1 32 6

10. Mendon Unity 15-4 16 10



Others receiving votes: Harvest Christian Academy 4. Patoka 2. Crab Orchard 1.

