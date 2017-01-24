1/24 IHSA boys basketball polls - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

1/24 IHSA boys basketball polls

Posted: Updated:

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
    
Class 4A
    School    W-L    Pts    Prv
     1. Bolingbrook      (5)    16-0    92    4
    2. Simeon (3)    18-1    87    1
    3. Edwardsville (2)    16-1    83    3
    4. Curie    18-2    68    5
    5. Whitney Young    14-4    57    8
    6. Fremd    18-0    39    9
    7. East Moline United    19-3    23    10
    8. Joliet West    17-2    20    6
    9. Evanston Township    15-3    16    2
    10. Wheaton Warrenville South    19-1    15    NR
        
Others receiving votes: Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 9. Rockford Boylan 8. East St. Louis 6. Willowbrook 5. Marist 5. Geneva 4. Belleville West 3. Kenwood 3. Naperville North 2. St. Patrick 2. Quincy 2. Harvey Thornton 1.
    
Class 3A
    School    W-L    Pts    Prv
    1. Morgan Park (9)    13-3    108    1
    2. Springfield Lanphier (2)    16-1    99    2
    3. Bloomington    16-3    88    3
    4. Fenwick    15-4    71    5
    5. North Lawndale    16-4    66    4
    6. Benton    19-1    49    6
    7. Breese Central    17-3    35    10
    8. Centralia    13-5    26    8
    9. Farragut    8-4    20    7
    10. Bogan    13-6    12    NR
        
Others receiving votes: Burlington Central 11. Effingham 6. Springfield Southeast 4. Washington 3. Lincoln 3. Decatur Eisenhower 2. Cahokia 1. Brooks Academy 1.
    
Class 2A
    School    W-L    Pts    Prv
    1. Chicago Uplift (7)    17-4    124    2
    2. Quincy Notre Dame (6)    17-1    120    1
    3. Orr    11-3    92    4
    4. Teutopolis    18-2    72    3
    5. Alton Marquette    19-2    67    8
    6. Tremont    16-2    44    T5
    7. Hoopeston    17-1    38    10
    (tie)Pinckneyville    19-2    38    7
    9. Eldorado    20-2    37    T5
    10. Mt. Carmel    17-3    33    9
        
Others receiving votes: DePaul College Prep 20. Rockridge 13. Chicago-University 11. Knoxville 2. Waterloo Gibault 1.
    
Class 1A
    School    W-L    Pts    Prv
    1. Quest Academy (10)    22-2    118    1
    2. Effingham St. Anthony (1)    18-1    105    3
    3. Colfax Ridgeview    19-1    89    4
    4. East Dubuque    20-1    80    5
    5. Okawville    17-3    77    2
    6. Newark    15-3    59    7
    7. Annawan    17-2    40    8
    8. Chicago(Hope Academy)(1)    19-3    37    9
    9. DePue    19-1    32    6
    10. Mendon Unity    15-4    16    10
        
Others receiving votes: Harvest Christian Academy 4. Patoka 2. Crab Orchard 1.

