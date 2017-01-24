Wichita State routs Southern Illinois 87-45 behind McDuffie

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Markis McDuffie scored 14 of his 20 points in the first half and grabbed nine rebounds as Wichita State routed Southern Illinois 87-45 on Tuesday night to win their third straight.



Darral Willis Jr. had 15 points and Shaquille Morris 10 for the Shockers (18-4, 8-1 Missouri Valley), who haven't lost at home to the Salukis since Feb. 8, 2011.



Willis' layup put the Shockers up for good, 10-8, and sparked a 13-2 run capped by Rauno Nurger's 3-pointer. Zach Brown's free throw capped a 17-4 run and Wichita State led 39-22 at halftime after shooting 53.8 percent from the floor.



Wichita State opened the second half with an 11-2 run for a 24-point lead and led by 42 with 2:49 left.



Wichita State outrebounded Southern Illinois 47-27, got 19 second-chance points off of 10 offensive boards, and outscored the Salukis 44-16 in the paint.



Sean O'Brien scored 12 for the Salukis (11-11, 4-5), who have lost three straight.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)