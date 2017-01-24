Women’s Center awaits funding, answers from Illinois legislature

The human service providers you and your neighbors rely on are hoping to finally hear some good news out of Springfield. Illinois.

Gov. Bruce Rauner is likely to address funding shortfalls and the ongoing budget impasse during his state of the state address Wednesday, and shelters such as the Women’s Center in Carbondale say they desperately need that funding.

Inside the Women’s Center, Lindsay Stockhecke organizes donations for its upcoming Taste of Chocolate fundraiser. "We've had to get creative and really supplement the cuts with donations and fundraisers," Stockhecke said.

Stockhecke said if the center plans to keep its building open for victims long term, it will need secure state funding. She said she hopes to hear that from Rauner during his state of the state address.

She said the Women's Center is owed $137,000 in general revenue funds from the state this year alone, and it needs the state to pay up to keep providing rape and domestic violence services for people in southern Illinois.

"It's extremely concerning, and we're fearful that we'll have to reduce services or cut certain services. And that's completely unacceptable," Stockhecke said. She said the center will be watching the governor’s address online, hoping to see positive changes on the horizon. She said it isn’t about the center itself, but about the thousands of victims it serves every day.

"They deserve the answers. It's not about us. It's about them getting these services and without question of what they're going to look like the next time they seek them out," she said.

Rauner’s state of the state address is expected to begin at 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

