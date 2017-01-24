Murray ready to defend All "A" state title

This All "A" thing is starting to become old hat for the Murray Lady Tigers. Today, the team hopped on the bus to Frankfort to play in the All "A" State Tournament for the sixth-straight year and the 14th-time overall. This year, for the first time, they'll head to the state tournament as the defending state champion. While the dynamic of being the hunted has changed for the Lady Tigers, they insist they're ready.

"There should be a lot of focus," senior Maddie Waldrop said. All of us are just focusing in because as Coach always says, 'You have to take it one step at a time to get to the top of the ladder, but if you miss a step you can fall to the bottom really quick.' We don't want to be a one-and-done and come home the first round.

"We'll definitely have a bulls-eye on our back," Murray coach Rechelle Turner said. "I think we're the top-rated team in the tournament. We know everybody is going to be after us. We know we're going to have to be at our best. That's what these kids like. They thrive on competition. They want to know they have to go out every single day and play their best and that's what we're planning on doing."

Murray will take on Danville in the opening round on Wednesday at 7:30am.