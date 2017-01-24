West Kentucky Rural Electric customers report higher bills

West Kentucky Rural Electric put in smart meters that read your electricity usage and sends it electronically to them.

Sandy Cobb's electric bill tripled, and she doesn't know why.

Many West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Cooperation customers have been complaining about soaring electric bills this month.

"This is the highest bill we have ever seen," said WKRECC customer Sandy Cobb. She said December's bill came in at $283, while November's bill was only $91.

The bill increase started when Cobb's analog meter was replaced with a smart meter. WKRECC has been replacing customer's meters with smart meters since August. WKRECC President and CEO David Smart said the new meters are extremely accurate.

"These meters are within 0.04 percent. The standard is 0.2 percent., so we are almost perfect." Smart said.

Cobb said she called the company three times. She even talked to Rich McGill, the head engineer.

"We had a lengthy conversation where he tried to tell me it was because of the cold weather on December 19th," Cobb explained. "But I continually told him we don't have electric heaters, heat tape, nothing that would be effected by cold weather."

Cobb isn't the only person complaining about a jump in her electric bill. She posted on Facebook asking friends about their bill. Eight people commented that their bills have doubled.

"It's not just us," said Cobb. "There are many people this is happened to, but not everyone. So, I think that randomly some of (the) smart meters that (they) installed have gone rogue."

Cobb said all she wants is for the electric company to test her meter or give her back her analog meter.

"The consumer never wins. The electric company always insists they are accurate, and there is nothing we can do about it," she said.

Smart said customers shouldn't compare this past bill to the previous month's, because of the change in weather.

The only other thing Smart said could explain the increase is the holidays —that more people were using electricity in your home than normal.

WKRECC has not raised its rates.