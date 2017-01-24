After Fountain Avenue, city leaders consider which Paducah neighborhood to revitalize next

Local leaders are deciding on which community to focus the city's redevelopment efforts next after the Fountain Avenue Project.

On Tuesday, members of Paducah's Urban Renewal and Community Development Agency detailed for city commissioners the five neighborhoods under consideration for revitalization.

Paducah's Fountain Avenue project was the city's pilot program in 2007.

One board member says the hard part in picking the new neighborhood is to find one where people can also help financially.

"When you go into a neighborhood, you go in to improve it. But, in order to improve it, you have to have people who can — who you're not dislocating — who can afford to do the repairs, who can you can find local investment," said Valerie Pollard with URCDA.

The five neighborhoods being considered are Terrell Addition, Frenchtown, Glendale, Guthrie, and Kolb.

Commissioners will now review the information gathered by the board on the five areas and select a neighborhood.

The city says the eight criteria that were used to pick the next neighborhood for revitalization are:

1. The number of neighborhood and/or adjacent neighborhood assets.

2. The ability to attract private reinvestment.

3.The ability to obtain high sales comps.

4. The governmental capacity to attack neighborhood problems such as crime, code enforcement, and infrastructure.

5. Proximity to schools, shopping centers, social services, recreation, and pharmacies.

6. Achievable rehabilitation costs.

7. The positive spillover effect from adjacent neighborhoods.

8. Obstacles to proceed.

Not sure where each of the five neighborhoods is? The city describes the bbboundaries of each as:

Terrell Addition – It's boundaries include Park Avenue, North 21st Street, Monroe Street and just west of Fountain Avenue.

Frenchtown – It's boundaries include Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, North 9th Street, Jefferson Street, and North 13th Street.

Glendale – It's boundaries include Mildred Street, the western boundary of Oak Grove Cemetery, Park Avenue, and H.C. Mathis Drive.

Guthrie – It's boundaries include Kentucky Avenue, South 21st Street, Mayfield Road, and South 16th Street.

Kolb – It's boundaries include Island Creek, South 4th Street, Husbands Street, South 7th Street, and Bridge Street.