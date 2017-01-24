Trump dogged by insecurity over popular vote, media coverage

Key advisers to Donald Trump concede that his focus on crowd claims and alleged voter fraud have been a distraction in the opening days of his presidency.



While Trump has carried out a flurry of executive actions, his exaggerations about inauguration crowds and false assertions about illegal balloting have drawn attention away.



His spokesman Sean Spicer has twice stepped into the fray himself, including on Tuesday, when he said Trump believes 3 million to 5 million people living in the U.S. illegally cast ballots, but provided no evidence to back up the assertion. All 50 states and the District of Columbia have finalized their election results with no reports of the kind of widespread fraud that Trump is alleging.



One person familiar with his thinking says Trump was particularly enraged with CNN's coverage of the women's marches across the globe protesting his election. Trump slammed CNN again in a tweet Tuesday night that read "FAKE NEWS CNN" while praising Fox News Channel.



Another person who has spoken with Trump says those around him are trying to keep the president away from the television.