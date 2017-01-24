Illinois lawmakers throw out proposed sugary beverage tax

One day ahead of Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner’s state of the state address, lawmakers in Springfield say they’re making progress on resolving Illinois’ budget impasse.

Senators in Springfield Tuesday said they’re working on the details of a proposed budget package that could end the impasse. They say the controversial sugary beverage tax that was originally included in the deal is now off the table, but they are looking at more changes and potential taxes that could help improve conditions around the state without burdening taxpayers.

"There's a lot of discussions with worker's comp reforms, I mentioned. You know, this is the first time in a couple years that it's been brought into the package, reforms, along with the budget. So, a balanced budget is a top priority," said Illinois Sen. Dale Fowler. The Republican represents Illinois' 59th District.

Fellow Republican Sen. Paul Schimpf expressed optimism about budget discussions.

"The final terms are somewhat fluid, but it is something that is a step in the right direction, because we do have leaders saying we can compromise, we can find common ground," Schimpf said. He represents the 58th District.

Fowler and Schimpf each said they’re glad to see the sugary beverage tax thrown out, saying it would unfairly burden small businesses and drive business out of Illinois.

"It would just, people would just be buying their beverages in Missouri, Kentucky, Indiana. I just think it would not have been a good proposal. It would have had more downsides than upsides," Schimpf said.

They say once further details of the proposed budget package have been debated and finalized, they can then look toward a date to vote on the proposed budget.

Both Fowler and Schimpf said there is a sense of compromise and optimism in the air from both sides of the aisle, making them hopeful they can soon end the state’s ongoing budget stalemate.