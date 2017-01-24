Hacker offers free ransomware to thieves

A new malware program has been found on the internet's dark web that is aimed to spread ransomware to as many computer users as possible. A hacker is offering the program, called Satan, for free.

The hacker says it is easy enough for anyone to use, and all the hacker is asking is for a percentage of what extortion money someone using the program is able to get.

Satan can also be modified by a hacker to perform differently. The biggest opportunity for hackers and wannabe hackers is to use the program to spread ransomware.

Ransomware is malware that takes over a machine once it's been installed, making your computer useless unless you pay a ransom. Ransomware is growing every year and, according to many reports, was responsible for extorting more than $1 billion from individuals and businesses in 2016.

How can you best protect your computer for ransomware attacks such as Satan?

1. Install an anti-malware program on each computer you use.

2. Keep that anti-malware program up to date. Makers of the software continually update their programs to fend off new attacks.

3. Keep your computer's operating system and internet browser (Chrome, Internet Explorer, Mozilla) up to date.

4. Think before you click on any links, even if you receive the link from a friend. Hover over the link and see what pops up in the lower left hand corner of your computer screen. It should show the web address of the link. Does it begin with "https" rather than "http?" Https sites are more secure. You can also copy and paste the web address and search for it at the website whois.com The site will show you who owns the site and where it is located.

5. Back up your computer. If ransomware strikes anything and everything on your computer will be held hostage until you pay a ransom. Back up all of those important files on another hard drive or use a computer based program, such as Carbonite, that will back up everything on your computer constantly. If your computer was to be compromised, you could download everything to a new computer.