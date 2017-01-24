Hacker offers free ransomware to thieves

Forget the shopping list. The next time you need to stock up on your groceries, you could just press a button or wave a wand.More
Up until now "The App of the Day" has featured an app I think many people will find useful or entertaining. Not this week.More
Apple says the update contains a bug fix to a security flaw that could allow a hacker to not only access your device, but to actually take control of it.More
You can help protect your family is by getting a P.O. box.More
Microsoft is helping customers of its nemesis use their iPhones more easily. Apple competitor Microsoft is texting Word Flow, an app which enables iPhone users to more easily type on their device with one hand.More
