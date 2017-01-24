Illinois leaders consider service tax, higher income tax

An Illinois Senate committee is considering increasing a proposed income-tax increase slightly and appears to have embraced an excise tax on some products. It's part of a massive Senate plan to break a budget deadlock with Gov. Bruce Rauner.



The Senate plan called for a 32 percent increase in the personal income tax - from 3.75 percent to 4.95 percent. The Revenue Committee heard a revised plan Tuesday to make it 4.99 percent but took no vote.



Olympia Fields Democratic Sen. Toi Hutchinson says the income tax on corporations would jump from 5.25 percent to 7 percent.



The 5 percent excise tax would be applied to services such as repair, landscaping and laundry. There was no mention of a previously proposed tax on sugary drinks such as soda pop, which drew immediate corporate criticism.