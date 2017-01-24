1/24 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Tuesday, January 24th.
BOYS:
Calloway County 67, Massac County 62
Christian County 97, Russellville 83
Hopkinsville 81, Graves County 70
Marshall County 77, Lyon County 44
McCracken County 67, Carlisle County 38
Martin Westview 70, Milan 61
South Gibson 58, Obion Central 54
Humboldt 97, Lake County 55
GIRLS:
Ballard Memorial 54, Hickman County 45
Livingston Central 68, Community Christian 24
Dresden 58, McKenzie 28
Gleason 59, Clarksburg 32
Martin Westview 68, Milan 23
South Gibson 49, Obion Central 44
Trenton Peabody 56, Union City 52