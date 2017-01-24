1/24 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Tuesday, January 24th.

BOYS :

Calloway County 67, Massac County 62

Christian County 97, Russellville 83

Hopkinsville 81, Graves County 70

Marshall County 77, Lyon County 44

McCracken County 67, Carlisle County 38

Martin Westview 70, Milan 61

South Gibson 58, Obion Central 54

Humboldt 97, Lake County 55

GIRLS :

Ballard Memorial 54, Hickman County 45

Livingston Central 68, Community Christian 24

Dresden 58, McKenzie 28

Gleason 59, Clarksburg 32

Martin Westview 68, Milan 23

South Gibson 49, Obion Central 44

Trenton Peabody 56, Union City 52