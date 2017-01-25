Wickliffe man injured in overnight crash

A Wickliffe man was injured in a crash Tuesday night.



The Graves County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a crash at the 14 mile marker of the Jackson Purchase Parkway around 7:45 p.m. This is commonly known as the Wingo exit where the Parkway intersects with KY 339.



Deputies say 39-year-old Jamie Joe Pigg of Wickliffe was traveling at a slow rate of speed or stopped in the right lane of the parkway going southbound.



At the same time, a semi being driven by 28-year-old Robert Westerfeld III of Greensburg, Indiana, was also heading southbound.



Westerfeld merged into the left lane to go around Pigg and at the same time, Pigg turned left into the path of Westerfeld.



The front right of the semi hit the driver's side of Pigg's car. The car then hit a guardrail in the center median of the parkway and stopped under the bridge.



The Jaws of Life had to be used to free Pigg from his car. He was flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville with incapacitating injuries. Westerfeld was not injured.



An investigation into the crash is ongoing.