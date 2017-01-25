Gov. Rauner to give State of the State address Wednesday

Illinois legislators have adjourned a second day of a special session on school funding after just minutes.More
Illinois legislators have adjourned a second day of a special session on school funding after just minutes.More
Gov. Bruce Rauner says he'll reject a plan the Democrat-controlled Legislature approved that changes how Illinois distributes school money.More
Gov. Bruce Rauner says he'll reject a plan the Democrat-controlled Legislature approved that changes how Illinois distributes school money.More
In just a few weeks, kids in Illinois will head back to school. But, with no state funding for schools in place just yet, school administrators worry about how long they can stay open.More
In just a few weeks, kids in Illinois will head back to school. But, with no state funding for schools in place just yet, school administrators worry about how long they can stay open.More
Illinois Senate President John Cullerton says he hasn't sent a school funding bill to Gov. Bruce Rauner yet because he wants to meet with him first. But the Chicago Democrat says he'll send it on Monday.More
Illinois Senate President John Cullerton says he hasn't sent a school funding bill to Gov. Bruce Rauner yet because he wants to meet with him first. But the Chicago Democrat says he'll send it on Monday.More
Illinois legislators are headed to the Capitol for a special session on school funding called by Gov. Bruce Rauner.More
Illinois legislators are headed to the Capitol for a special session on school funding called by Gov. Bruce Rauner.More
Thursday night, the Murray City Council voted six to six to allow the tax to be drafted into an ordinance. Mayor Jack Rose was the tie-breaking vote. Friday, Calloway County Judge Executive Larry Elkins spoke against Thursday’s meeting.More
Thursday night, the Murray City Council voted six to six to allow the tax to be drafted into an ordinance. Mayor Jack Rose was the tie-breaking vote. Friday, Calloway County Judge Executive Larry Elkins spoke against Thursday’s meeting.More
The White House says President Donald Trump will sign legislation implementing tough new financial sanctions against Russia.More
The White House says President Donald Trump will sign legislation implementing tough new financial sanctions against Russia.More
President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff. That means Reince Priebus is out.More
President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff. That means Reince Priebus is out.More
The “skinny repeal” bill — erasing several parts of President Barack Obama’s law — was rejected just before 2 a.m. EST on a vote of 51-49.More
The “skinny repeal” bill — erasing several parts of President Barack Obama’s law — was rejected just before 2 a.m. EST on a vote of 51-49.More
Murray, Kentucky, is one step closer to a 1 percent payroll tax. Thursday, the Murray City Council agreed to allow the city attorney to draft an ordinance to implement a payroll tax and eliminate the city sticker.More
Murray, Kentucky, is one step closer to a 1 percent payroll tax. Thursday, the Murray City Council agreed to allow the city attorney to draft an ordinance to implement a payroll tax and eliminate the city sticker.More