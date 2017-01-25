Six things to know - 1/25/17

Here are six things to know for today.



Thousands of people are protesting one of President Trump's executive actions. They are against his order to allow construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines to continue. Protesters say the pipelines will harm the environment.



Your college student will soon have another resource center to help them. Murray State University is holding a ribbon cutting for the student success center this afternoon at 2:00 p.m. The ceremony is happening at Alexander Hall.



Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin will be in Hopkinsville this morning. He'll be attending a ribbon cutting for U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company. Bevin's office says the Hopkinsville warehouse will have 122 salaried employees and 300 seasonal workers.



Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner will deliver his State of the State address today at Noon. In the address, Governor Rauner is expected to talk about what the state has accomplished and the challenges the state is facing.



Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal plans today to visit two communities affected by weekend storms that left 15 people dead in the state, injured another 43 and caused at least $100 million damage. The storms also hit Florida and Mississippi, killing an additional 5 people.



President Donald Trump's focus is expected to be immigration today, with the president planning to roll out executive actions, beginning with a proposal for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.