Two killed in deadly crash in Land Between the Lake National Recreational Area

LYON COUNTY, Ky. -

Police are investigating what caused a deadly crash on the Woodland Trace National Scenic Byway in the Land Between the Lakes National Recreational Area .

The crash happened just north of the Lyon-Trigg County line which is about half-way between US 68 and the Canal Bridge.

Police say two people are dead. Their identities are not known at this time.

We will be updating this story.

