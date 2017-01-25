Student arrested and charged for allegedly bringing gun to school

Oscar Cross Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Bjarne Hansen says not everyone can afford to shop at Academy Sports, so he was ecstatic when the store offered to give $100 gift cards to 30 students.More
Illinois legislators have adjourned a second day of a special session on school funding after just minutes.More
With school starting in just a few weeks, Kentucky State Police troopers will be increasing their patrols to keep kids safe.More
Gov. Bruce Rauner says he'll reject a plan the Democrat-controlled Legislature approved that changes how Illinois distributes school money.More
The Southern Illinois University Carbondale Rec Center is adding a new twist to the phrase "multi-functional gym." The center invited hundreds of people to camp on the gym floor during the eclipse.More
A Kentucky corrections officer was arrested after drugs were found in the West Kentucky Correctional Complex in Lyon County, state police say Friday.More
Federal prosecutors say an additional federal charge given to a Missouri man who killed his wife wasn't prompted by a manuscript the inmate wrote in prison.More
Three teenagers have been arrested and charged with the beating death of a Kentucky man, as well as a string of robberies.More
Police in Carbondale, Illinois, are investigating after officers say two men in clown masks robbed a local business.More
The Lyon County Sheriff's Department is investigating multiple thefts from a church charity shop.More
