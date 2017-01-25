Student arrested and charged for allegedly bringing gun to schoo - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Student arrested and charged for allegedly bringing gun to school

ANNA, IL -

A student has been arrested and charged after allegedly bringing a gun to school.

The Anna Police Department says a student allegedly brought a gun to Anna Jonesboro Community High School on January 19.

The unnamed student was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and disorderly conduct.

