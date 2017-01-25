Rauner calls for lawmakers to resolve Illinois budget crisis

Gov. Bruce Rauner used his State of the State address to call on lawmakers to work with him to resolve Illinois' budget crisis, saying both parties agree something needs to change.



The Republican delivered the speech to a joint session of the Illinois General Assembly on Wednesday. The governor says he's heartened by a bipartisan deal the Senate is considering and the Legislature should "build on that cooperation."



He says Illinois' economy could "take off like a rocket ship" if lawmakers could agree on pro-business measures. Rauner also said he's "deeply optimistic" about the future of Illinois despite the state's problems.



House Deputy Majority Leader Lou Lang gave the Democrats' response to Rauner's address. Lang says Illinois should halve its corporate income tax rate to help businesses.

