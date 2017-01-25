Neighbors wary but encouraged by potential revitalization project

The city of Paducah is one step closer to revitalizing another neighborhood. A decision on which one will come when the Fountain Avenue revitalization project is almost finished.

At Tuesday's city commission meeting, the Paducah Planning Department and the Urban Renewal and Community Development Agency presented information on which five neighborhoods would benefit the most.

It's up to commissioners to make a final decision. The Terrell Addition neighborhood is one of the five they can choose from.

It's just west of Fountain Avenue. I spoke to many people there Wednesday who told me no one from the city has talked to them about the potential project yet. But, they told me they hope the project doesn't mean they'll get pushed out of their homes.

Terrell Addition neighbor Wilma Grubbs has read on her porch for the past 17 years. She lives right on the corner, which means Grubbs has seen the area and its people change.

“Being around the people in this neighborhood, they're really loving and everybody gets along with everybody," Grubbs says.

The Terrell neighborhood was ranked the lowest of the potential five. That means city leaders consider it to be one of the projects with the most potential success, in part because of how close it is located to the new health park.

Grubbs says there are some homes that need help there. “If they can put the money into someone fixing up their house, that's great," she says.

But, Grubbs says one thing that won't happen is: She won’t willingly move from her house on the corner. “They can't offer me no money, because I’m not getting rid of mine," she says. "I love mine, and I’m not going nowhere.”

City leaders say they generally talk to neighbors after commissioners’ vote on which area to revitalize.

Leaders did not discount talking to those neighborhoods before they vote.