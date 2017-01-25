State police release names of 2 killed in Woodland Trace crash

State police have released the names of two men who were found dead after a wreck on the Woodland Trace National Scenic Byway in the Land Between the Lakes National Recreational Area early Wednesday morning.

The wreck happened just north of the Lyon County, Trigg County line, about halfway between U.S. 68 and the Canal Bridge. Investigators say they believe the driver, 55-year-old Michael King, dropped off the roadway, over-corrected and left the road. They say the car hit several trees before overturning, landing on its roof in a ravine.

Investigators estimate the crash happened around 1 a.m., but because the car's lights were disabled in the wreck, it wasn't discovered until 7 a.m.

King and 54-year-old Timothy Jarvis, a passenger in the car, were found dead at the scene by the Lyon County coroner.

Troopers say Grand Lakes Fire and Rescue helped extricate King and Jarvis from the car. The two men were both from Paducah. The Kentucky State Police is continuing to investigate the crash.