Shad removed from Noble Park Lake

Kentucky Fish and Wild Life biologists say gizzard shad could be a problem in our local lakes. Biologists say gizzard shad made their way into Noble Park Lake from fisherman using them as bait or flooding.

"The shad are the base of the food chain, but they also feed on a lot of the same food the bass and bluegill feed on. So, they compete with those bass and bluegill when they're small, and you end up with smaller bass and bluegill than we like to see," said Dane Balsman, biologist and coordinator of Kentucky Fish and Wildlife's Fishing in Neighborhoods program.

Balsman says the other fish aren't as big as they should be. That's why on Wednesday licensed workers with the Urban Fisheries Division poured a chemical treatment in the lake that shad are especially sensitive to.



"We do a 20 percent solution to what you'd use to kill out an entire pond. It won't kill many of the other sport fish. It will just mainly kill shad, is what we're after," Balsman said.

The goal is keeping the lake healthy and give fisherman a good place to fish close to home.

Workers will be at the lake again on Thursday to remove the shad. The chemical treatment is not harmful to humans, so the lake remains open to fishing.