Mayfield excited for Cardinal basketball

Mayfield High School is no stranger to hosting a pep rally for the football team.

Wednesday afternoon’s pep rally, however, was for the First Region All “A” champion basketball team heading to Frankfort for the state tournament for the first time since 2006.

"Everybody just thinks we're a football school and basketball doesn't come here at this school, sophomore Carson Guthrie said. “But I hope we'll change it here this year and the next and the next."

"It's a lot of excitement in our school over this,” Mayfield head coach Chris Guhy said. “We get that a lot in football, but we don't get that a lot in basketball, but this school is excited as I've seen it in a long time about basketball and that's why we want to keep this thing going."

Especially for a program experiencing its first winning season in four years, but that's no surprise to these Cardinals.

"I thought at the beginning of the season we were going to be alright,” sophomore Kent Trey Matthews? said. “I'm not really surprised. I knew we could do it."

"I've been expecting this all year. I've been expecting that we go to the state tournament for the All "A" this year and I think we're one of the top contenders in the region this year," Guthrie said.

Added Guhy: "I think we're playing the best basketball of the year… I think our chemistry is good right now, it helps when you are winning games."

