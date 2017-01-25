Kentucky gets giant F on smoking report card

The American Lung Association is calling on Kentucky lawmakers to help reduce tobacco use. The group, aimed at improving air quality and lung health, gave Kentucky an F in every category related to smoking prevention.

Stephanie Cooper was 18 when she lit up her first cigarette.

"Peer pressure, you know, and I was like, 'Hey, why not?' Started doing it, and then I was able to put it down. Just quit cold turkey, no issues," says Cooper. "Then I'd pick it back up, and then I'd quit."

Cooper says she's tried quitting five times in the past two years, but it's the stress of life that keeps her going back.

"It's a really good stress reliever," says Cooper.

Kentucky State Sen. Danny Carroll says his mom died of lung cancer a few years ago.

"I don't want anyone to have to watch a loved one die," says Carroll.

Carroll says there are two bills that could help people stop smoking. SB78 would make all public schools smoke-free campuses. SB89 would require insurance providers to cover smoking cessation programs.

"I know it's a tough balance, because we still have a lot of tobacco farmers in our state but we're just at a point that the priority has to shift to the health of the people in our state," says Carroll.

The Republican senator says he'd vote yes to anything that would reduce smoking in Kentucky, including increasing the minimum age to 21.

Cooper says it doesn't matter what lawmakers do. People are still going to smoke.

"I think Kentucky is a lost cause," says Cooper. "I don't think it's ever going to work."

