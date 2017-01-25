Rauner says funding education is a priority in State of State

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner called on legislators to send a state budget that serves businesses and families. During his State of the State address Wednesday, Rauner said he’s heartened by a deal that’s being worked on currently in the state Senate.

“We needed to make Illinois more welcoming to job creators, to restore confidence in government, and to ensure that all of our children could receive a high quality education and job training, so they could obtain high-paying careers here, at home,” Rauner said.

The governor said improvements need to be made to your child’s education to better Illinois overall. School leaders and teachers in Vienna told me they agree, but that much more must be done.

World geography teacher David Hill said he has seen big changes at Vienna High School over the years. He said with an ever-shrinking budget from the state and limited property tax funding coming in, he and other teachers have been doing more and teaching more kids with less help and money.

"We've cut some positions, we've increased some class sizes, we've cut some offerings, cut some programs and departments here," Hill said. He said the budgets have been shrinking for years, not just in Vienna, but in many districts around the state.

Rauner said the state made progress last year by investing more money in public education and ending proration.

“Two years ago, we delivered unprecedented funding for our K-12 schools, and the next year we came back and did it again. In all, our kids are receiving $700 million more per year from the state than two years ago, including an extra $100 million for early childhood education,” Rauner said.

Rauner said more must still be done, pushing lawmakers for more funding and a change to the current state funding formula that gives schools like Vienna thousands of dollars less per student than wealthier districts.

But, after years of lawmakers talking, Hill said he’s not ready to believe there’s change on the horizon just yet.

"It all sounds good. It sounded like a halftime rah, rah speech to me a little bit,” he said. Hill said he'd like to see Rauner's plans turn in to action in Illinois classrooms, especially in low income districts like Vienna.

"It's almost like either group wants the other to fail, so they don't have any success. It's a pitiful way to be," Hill said. But if politics can be put aside, he said great things can happen for students.

Vienna High School Superintendent Joshua Stafford agrees. After watching the State of the State address from the Illinois Association of School Administration offices in Marion, Stafford said the state needs to address the funding formula inequality. But, he said before that can happen, they need to see the state invest more in education, period.

“One of the biggest things that jumps out to me in terms of education in the governor's State of the State address today is Illinois provides the lowest percentage of educational financial support in of any state in the rest of the country. That is something that should wake up everyone in the state. That's not acceptable. It's not acceptable for kids. It's not acceptable for our communities," said Stafford.

The governor urged bipartisan support, respect, and compromise from lawmakers around the state Wednesday, in education and in ending the budget impasse. He said it’s time to put the people of the state first and make progress.