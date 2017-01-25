Section of KY 307 in Hickman County back open after semi hits overpass

Both lanes of Kentucky 307 are back open Wednesday night, after they were blocked for a time by a tractor-trailer at the 1 mile marker in Hickman County, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

KYTC spokesman Keith Todd said the truck hit a railroad overpass. After it was freed from the overpass, Todd said around 8:19 p.m. Wednesday that it is was stuck across the roadway. The area that was blocked is between the Kentucky 58 intersection at Fulgham and the Kentucky 94 intersection.

Flaggers were positioned at those intersections while the road was blocked, helping drivers with detour options.

Railroad inspectors checked the overpass. As of around 9:21 p.m. Wednesday, Todd says the roadway is cleared and back open to traffic.