West Kentucky Rural Electric customer gets answers on high bill

These new smart meters seem to be causing problems on customer's bills.

Sandy Cobb is one of many customers of W.K.R.E.C.C. that are concerned with their bills.

West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Cooperation made a house call to Sandy Cobb, a customer who was concerned with her electric bill for December.

We told you Tuesday that some WKRECC customers have been complaining about soaring electric bills. Cobb told us Tuesday that December's bill came in at $283, a marked increase over November's bill of $91.

Cobb said Heather Foley with WKRECC told her there had been some discoveries. Foley told Cobb that when they were replacing the old analog meters with the smart meters, there was some data issues.

"They had to key in data from the analog meter and then transfer them over somehow. A lot of this was done manually with hand-held devices," Cobb says she was told.

She said it turns out WKRECC accidentally left out some of November's bill. They adjusted it by simply adding it onto December's bill, but Cobb was never warned. November's bill said $91, but it should've been $159. December's bill said $283, but it should've been $222. Cobb said the adjustments make the bills make sense placed compared to her usual electric bills.

Cobb said she was told there could be bigger adjustments made for people who got much larger bills. "[Foley] said there were bigger mistakes made on other peoples bills like those who got bills for $700 . As they discover those, they will get a reimbursement," Cobb said.

Foley said that each person's billing issues are different and will be looked at individually.

WKRECC.'s website lists 270-247-1321 as the number to call if you have inaccurate bills.