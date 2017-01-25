Man, woman accused of using counterfeit cash arrested in Graves County

Two people accused of trying to use fake $100 bills in Mayfield were arrested Tuesday, according to the Graves County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says a detective got a tip Tuesday that a man and woman were attempting to pass the counterfeit currency, and then their vehicle was seen at a Graves County business. The man and woman inside were approached, and the driver — 23-year-old Thomas Clapp of Mayfield — was arrested on a charge of driving on a suspended drivers' license.

Clapp was searched, and deputies say a fake $100 bill was found in his jacket pocket.

Deputies say the woman in the car, 20-year-old Courtney Higgins of Mayfield, appeared to be under the influence of drugs. They say the vehicle was searched, and investigators found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside.

Clapp and Higgins were charged with first degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Clapp was charged with DUI and other traffic violations, and Higgins was charged with public intoxication.

The two were jailed in the Graves County Jail.