Winn commits to Western Michigan

Dresden senior quarterback Dresser Winn has committed to play his college football at Western Michigan. Winn was Tennessee's Class 1A Mr. Football in 2015 and led the Lions to the 2016 Class 1A state championship.

Winn announced his commitment on Twitter Wednesday night. Winn wrote: "I'm forever thankful for my friends, family and coaches that have molded me into the athlete and kid I am today. The recruiting process is tough, but after much thought and consideration I've finally decided I will be committing to Western Michigan University."

The first day Winn can sign his national letter of intent is February 1st.