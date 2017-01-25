Illinois Senate skips budget vote, talks continue

The Illinois Senate clocked out Wednesday without taking a much-anticipated vote on a budget compromise.



The Senate adjourned abruptly early Wednesday evening after Democrats and Republicans held private caucus meetings that lasted more than three hours.



John Patterson is spokesman for Senate President John Cullerton, a Chicago Democrat. He issued a statement saying Senate leaders continue to discuss the massive compromise plan and the Senate will return to session Thursday.



The wide-ranging plan is an attempt to drive a wedge in stalled negotiations for an annual state budget. Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and the Legislature's Democratic majority have been unable to agree on spending and deficit reduction since 2015.



Cullerton and Senate Republican Leader Christine Radogno negotiated the plan to raise revenue and create the more business-friendly climate Rauner wants.