Murray, Crittenden County advance at All "A" state tournament

Region 1 champion Murray and Region 2 champion Crittenden County both advanced to Friday's All "A" Classic state tournament quarterfinals in Frankfort.

Murray, the defending All "A" state champion, defeated Danville in Wednesday's opening round 66-37. Maddie Waldrop and Macey Turley each scored 17 points to help the Lady Tigers get the win. They'll face Monroe County in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Crittenden County won their first-ever All "A" state tournament game with a 45-42 overtime win over Sayre. Cassidy Moss had 18 points and seven rebounds to lead the Lady Rockets to the win. Crittenden will face Harlan in the quarterfinals on Friday at 10:30am.