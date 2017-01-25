Sheriff's deputies searching for man wanted on felony charges - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

By Staff report
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says it wants your help finding a wanted man. 

Deputies say 22-year-old Alex Gentry is wanted on felony warrants in McCracken County. Gentry is described as standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. 

If you have information about where Gentry is, you can call the McCracken County Sheriff's Department at 270-444-4719 or Crime Stoppers at 270-443-8355. 

