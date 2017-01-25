Illinois business owner sentenced to 5 years in Medicaid fraud scheme

Federal prosecutors say an Illinois man has been sentenced to five years in prison for fraudulently overbilling Medicaid an estimated $4.7 million for the medical transport of patients, including some who had died.



Sixty-eight-year-old Gregory D. Toran of Hazel Crest also was ordered to pay $4.7 million in restitution.



The judge who sentenced Toran on Monday allowed him to remain free on bond until the federal Bureau of Prisons directs him to self-report to begin his sentence.



Toran owned IBT Transportation, a non-emergency medical transport company, with 44-year-old Tina Kimbrough of Berwyn.



In August, Kimbrough was sentenced to 30 months in prison for her role in the scheme. Kimbrough previously pleaded guilty to participating in the conspiracy with Toran. Kimbrough was also ordered to pay $4 million restitution.

