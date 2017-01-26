Democrats hope for budget compromise as Illinois Senate returns

Negotiations for a new Illinois school funding plan have broken down, jeopardizing money for classrooms statewide as the new academic year approaches.More
Illinois Senate President John Cullerton says he'll send a bill that overhauls how Illinois doles out money to schools to Gov. Bruce Rauner's desk on Monday.More
Illinois legislators have adjourned a second day of a special session on school funding after just minutes.More
Gov. Bruce Rauner says he'll reject a plan the Democrat-controlled Legislature approved that changes how Illinois distributes school money.More
In just a few weeks, kids in Illinois will head back to school. But, with no state funding for schools in place just yet, school administrators worry about how long they can stay open.More
Anthony Scaramucci is out as White House communications director after just 11 days on the job.More
The White House is insisting that the Senate resume efforts to repeal and replace the nation’s health care law.More
In an Oval Office ceremony, Trump predicts Kelly will do a “spectacular job.”More
More than 100 refugee kids who were matched with American foster families are stranded due to the new U.S. travel bans.More
Illinois Senate President John Cullerton says he'll send a bill that overhauls how Illinois doles out money to schools to Gov. Bruce Rauner's desk on Monday.More
