Road outside of Murray to be closed for cross drain replacement

A portion of a road outside of Murray will be closed so that a cross drain can be replaced.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 1429/Coles Campground Road will be closed at mile point 3.159. This is just west of the intersection with John Purdom Drive.



The road is expected to be closed at 8:00 a.m. and reopen around 3:00 p.m.



There will be no marked detour.