Road outside of Murray to be closed for cross drain replacement

Road outside of Murray to be closed for cross drain replacement

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. -

A portion of a road outside of Murray will be closed so that a cross drain can be replaced.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 1429/Coles Campground Road will be closed at mile point 3.159. This is just west of the intersection with John Purdom Drive.

The road is expected to be closed at 8:00 a.m. and reopen around 3:00 p.m.

There will be no marked detour.

