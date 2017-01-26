Six things to know - 1/26/17

Here are six things to know for today.



At least six people, including a 12-year-old girl, were shot overnight in Chicago. The victims' ages range between 12 and 43. The 12-year-old girl and another victim's injuries are considered serious. No suspect has been arrested.



Crews plan to close a section of KY 1429 in Calloway County this morning at 8:00 a.m. This is just west of the intersection with John Purdom Drive. Crews will be replacing a cross drain. The road is expected to reopen at 3:00 p.m. There will be no marked detour.



New jobs are coming to Union City, Tennessee. Governor Bill Haslam will make an announcement this afternoon. More details haven't been released, but we do know that a new industry will be moving into the Northwest Tennessee Regional Industrial Center on Depot Street.



You can help child abuse victims get the services they need. A luncheon fundraiser for Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center in Paducah is happening today from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. The fundraiser is happening at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall at the corner of 7th and Jefferson Street.



The Illinois Senate returns to work with hopes of reaching a budget agreement today. The state has been without a budget for nearly two years. The proposal would increase income and include provisions pushed by Governor Bruce Rauner to make running businesses cheaper and limit union's and politician's power.



President Donald Trump is heading to Philadelphia to give a speech at the Republican National Retreat today. A White House representative says Trump also plans to take executive action on trade. The president could also sign an executive action ordering the Justice Department to launch an investigation into voter fraud.