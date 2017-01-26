Body of missing Ft. Campbell soldier found off TN highway

The body of a missing Ft. Campbell soldier has been found off of a highway in Tennessee.



According to a news release, the skeletal remains of Private First Class Shadow McClaine were found Monday near exit 19 off of Highway 24 in Robertson County, Tennessee.



McClaine, who was a 101st Airborne Division Soldier, had been missing since September 2016.



Her ex-husband, Sgt. Jamal Williams-McCray, and another man, Spc. Charles Robinson, have been charged with conspiracy, kidnapping, and premeditated murder in the case.



The cause of McClaine's death is still under investigation.



Special agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, the lead investigative agency, are talking with McClaine's family and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.