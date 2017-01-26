Carbondale police to be out in force for "Polar Bear" weekend

Carbondale police say they will be conducting special patrols this weekend for the annual "Polar Bear" event.



The event is held every year and is considered to be the biggest party for Southern Illinois University Carbondale students to attend.



Police say they will be cracking down this weekend on alcohol and drug-impaired drivers.



"We want participants of Polar Bear, and the general public, to remember that it’s a choice, and the choice is simple. Drink or drive—but never do both. If you do, you will be arrested," said Sergeant Amber Ronketto.



Officers will also be doing seat belt patrols.



Polar Bear starts this Saturday.