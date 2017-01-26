Illinois Democrats delay Senate budget vote, still negotiating

The Illinois Senate is ditching its promise to vote on a compromise budget plan by the end of the month.



But the Senate president warned members to be ready to take action early next month.



Republican Leader Christine Radogno of Lemont told the Senate on Thursday morning that negotiations over a far-reaching budget plan to end a nearly two-year budget deadlock continue.



Radogno and Democratic Senate President John Cullerton brokered a bipartisan deal that includes tax increases to drive down a multibillion-dollar deficit and restructures laws and regulations that Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner demands to boost the economy and curb politicians' power.



Radogno had promised a floor vote by the end of January. But Cullerton told members that when the Senate returns Feb. 7 they should be "prepared to vote."