Vienna, IL man in stolen car lead police on multi-state chase

A Vienna, Illinois man was arrested in McCracken County, Kentucky after leading police on a chase.



The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says around 10:44 p.m. Wednesday they were contacted by the Metropolis Police Department about a car chase.



Police were chasing a car on Interstate 24 and the driver, 25-year-old Karl Hyde of Vienna, Illinois, was entering McCracken County, Kentucky.



Deputies joined the pursuit on I-24. Hyde exited and entered the interstate multiple times as the chase continued through McCracken County and into Marshall County.



During the chase, Hyde hit a deputy's car. The deputy's car went off the interstate into the median.



A short time later, Hyde was stopped and taken into custody. Deputies say he was under the influence of alcohol and illegal drugs.



The car Hyde was driving was stolen from the Vienna, Illinois area. No officers were injured during the chase.



Hyde was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail. He was charged with:



- Speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the speed limit

- Reckless driving

- Disregarding traffic control device – traffic light

- Receiving stolen property under $10,000

- Fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle)

- Operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/ect. 1st offense (aggravated circumstances)

- No operators-moped license



Additional charges are pending for Hyde in Marshall County and in Illinois.