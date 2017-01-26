Food manufacturer announces new facility, jobs in Obion County, Tenn.

A Tennessee food manufacturer has announced plans to build a second plant in the Local 6 area, adding more than 200 jobs in Obion County.

Williams Sausage Company has announced it will build a second plant in Union City, because its existing plant there is near capacity. The company says the second facility will bring 226 jobs over the course of five years.

Company officials, along with Gov. Bill Haslam and Economic and Community Development Commissioner Randy Boyd, announced the expansion on Thursday. Williams Sausage says it will invest about $37 million to build a 180,000 square-foot facility that will have a cold storage distribution center, truck maintenance operations, corporate offices and a new sandwich processing line.

"This major expansion by Williams Sausage will create hundreds of new jobs for Obion County residents and bring us closer to our goal of making Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs.” Haslam said, according to a news release sent by the Tennessee Economic and Community Development Office.

Union City Mayor Terry Hailey said the food manufacturer has been an important part of the community for a number of years. “This new construction and addition to our workforce is most welcome. It shows that the Williams family is intent on a bright future, and we are delighted to be part of it," Hailey said.

The company was founded in 1958 by Harold and Hazel Williams, and is managed by their sons, David and Roger Williams.