Kentucky horse poop-catching bag lawsuit now in federal court

An Amish community's fight against a law requiring horses to wear excrement-catching bags has been moved to federal court.

News outlets report that Auburn city attorney Currie Milliken filed notice on Monday to remove the lawsuit from a circuit court. The case has been moved to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky.

Two members of Auburn's Amish community have filed suit against the city's mayor and police chief. Dan Mast and Emanuel Miller claim in the suit that the ordinance targets the Amish, discriminates against them and infringes upon their religious beliefs.

In the notice Monday, Milliken said the city ordinance does not target anyone, but rather applies equally to everyone within the city limits.

Mast is among several Amish who have been cited by police for violating the ordinance.