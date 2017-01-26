Marshall County Sheriff's Department receives more calls in 2016

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office responded to more calls than ever before in 2016.

Marshall County deputies responded to more than 18,000 calls in 2016, up from 11,000 in 2015.

The bulk of those calls were traffic-related, with 1,050 citations this year, In 2015, there were 982 traffic calls.

Deputies also went out on 96 more disturbance calls in 2016 than 2015. Deputies said there might be a reason for that, but nothing that jumps out at them.

Monica Warmath says her customers at the Cellar Door are glad the store is there. “We have a lot of out-of-town people, the travelers the tourists," she says.

Warmath says she sees how selling alcohol can be perceived as a risky business but, luckily for her staff and customers, she never worries about that. That's in part because state law requires county deputies to patrol her store and the surrounding area.

She says occasionally deputies pop in and ask how it's going.

Marshall County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy David Maddox says the department can't attribute more calls to more alcohol sales.

Maddox says there could be a variety of reasons why they're getting more calls, and it's hard to pinpoint why. But Maddox says there have been a few changes in the county in addition to allowing alcohol sales, such as population growth and better record-keeping in the office.

“We're doing a good job of keeping records on our actual patrols that we do now, because of the alcohol establishments. We're doing a good job of keeping records," he says.

Maddox says one thing he knows for certain is the calls are costing taxpayers money. Those are same taxes that Warmath says she’s glad are spent there.

As for DUIs in the county, those numbers didn't change that much. There were 77 citations in 2016, up from and 63 in 2015.