B.A. Hamilton passes away after battle with cancer

B.A. Hamilton, shown here with his wife Frances, passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, after a battle with cancer.

Friends and family said goodbye to a longtime local business owner who was also an educator and a driving force for change and improvement in Paducah.

B.A. Hamilton died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He opened BA's Automotive Service and started the automotive program at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.

He was influential not only at WKCTC but in a number of civic groups and community organizations in his lifetime. Hamilton leaves behind his wife, four children, as well as grandchildren.