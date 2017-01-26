Mayfield, University Heights boys advance at All "A" state tournament

Region 1 champion Mayfield and Region 2 champion University Heights both advanced to Friday’s All “A” Classic state tournament quarterfinals in Frankfort.

Mayfield defeated Kentucky Country Day 85-73 in Thursday’s opening round game. Conner Guthrie led the Cardinals with 25 points followed by Carson Guthrie with 21. Mayfield will play Russellville Friday at 5:00 p.m.

Region 2 champion University Heights defeated Ft. Knox 80-56 Thursday as well. Dekeyvan Tandy led the Blazers with 30 points on 13-of-22 shooting. University Heights will face Newport Central Catholic Friday at 6:30 p.m.

