Sheriff's department: Arrests reached 4-year high in 2016 in McCracken County

Arrests were up in McCracken County in 2016, according to the sheriff's department's crime and traffic statistics for the year, which were released Thursday.

The overall number of arrests made by the McCracken County Sheriff's Department in 2016 was up 4 percent over 2015. The sheriff's department notes that the total number of arrest reached a four-year high at 2,553.

In 2015, 2,459 arrests were made. In 2014, there were 2,443. In 2013, there were 2,057.

According to the report, 2016 also saw a 10 percent increase specifically in crimes that are considered the most serious. Home and business burglaries went up by 16 cases, felony thefts went up by 11 cases, and auto theft cases went up by nine.

However, robbery cases dropped by 50 percent. There were four cases in 2016, down from the eight cases deputies saw in 2015.

There were two murder case reported in McCracken County last year, the same number as in 2015.

We have included images of charts and graphs the sheriff's department has provided. Part 1 Crime refers to the most serious crimes, Part 2 Crime refers to crimes the department considers less serious, as well as misdemeanors.