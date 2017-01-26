AP announces KY high school football postseason awards

The Associated Press announced its postseason awards Thursday for the 2016 Kentucky high school football season.

Mayfield running back Trajon Bright and linebacker Kincer Arnett earned first team all-state honors. Christian County wide receiver Keyron Catlett and defensive back Kenneth Major were also selected to the first team.

Jamale Carothers of Bowling Green High School was selected as Kentucky’s Mr. Football award winner.

Second team selections from the Local 6 area include: Graves County’s Levi Nesler, Christian County’s Ross Whipple, Marshall County’s Cameron Thurman, Trigg County’s D’Avian Phillips, and Hopkinsville’s Jaxon Janes.

Local 6 area honorable mentions include: Mayfield’s Landon Arnett, Kyle Hurt and Anton Lumson, Hopkinsville’s Jalen Johnson, Steven Cager, Don Parker and C.J. Henagan, Christian County’s Kolbe Langhi, Graves County’s Brennan Culp, Hunter Hancock, Cody Goatley, Avery Milliken, Trevor Grant, Rodrigo Garcia, Roddy Garcia, Ethan Hart and Preston Puckett, Paducah Tilghman’s Alec Gold, Marshall County’s Mason Green, Caldwell County’s Zach Gaither, Hunter VanHooser and Cameron Warfield, McCracken County’s Darian Woods and Quame Jones.

