Caps for Akari: students collect enough plastic to make 4 benches

During recess at Sedalia Elementary School in Graves County, fourth-graders Ethan Hobbs and Will Rogers battle it out in a game of rock, paper, scissors on their new favorite bench.

To some people, it may look just like any other bench. To the boys, it's much more than that.

"It holds all of the memories of Ethan and I with our best friend, Akari, playing, laughing, running around," says Will.

Akari Turner passed away in November at 9 years old. His death was caused by a health-related issue, but it was unexpected. Before he died, Akari was participating in a fourth grade project to collect plastic caps. The goal was to collect at least 400 pounds to make one park bench.

"It wasn't hard, but it wasn't easy." says Will.

Will says, the school continued the project in honor of Akari. When the community heard what was going on, thousands of plastic caps started pouring in to the school.

"It really looks like coffee, because we got like a billion coffee caps," says Ethan.

Students ended up collecting 1,540 pounds of plastic caps, which was enough to make four benches. There's a small bench for Akari's family, two big ones inside the school, and one called the Buddy Bench outside on the playground.

"This bench just helped us get all our memories back and feel like he's actually here," says Ethan.

Soon, the bench will have a plaque, so everyone can remember Akari.

"Right now, I'm kind of thinking he's sitting right here," says Will.

School Principal Robert Braden says not only did they get support from the community, but from other school districts too, including Lake County High School in Tennessee.

The benches were made by Green Tree Plastics out of Evansville, Indiana.